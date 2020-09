The Fear Factor Returns With These Halloween Haunts Happening Around Town



It’s that time of year again when Halloween ghosts and goblins start popping up all over town but this year, the events that are taking place will require social distancing and masks. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

What Will Halloween Look Like This Year? Health Officials Ponder Recommendations



The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is discussing what Halloween will look like. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago