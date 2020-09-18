Global  
 

Scotland bans visiting other households

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow “visiting other households will not be permitted.” The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate.

Report by Browna.

Report by Browna.


First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland. Report by Browna.

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm.

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited. Report by Blairm.

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has said he along with The Academy of Medical Scientists warned of testing issues months ago. The leader of the opposition added that a second lockdown is not inevitable and one would be 'a huge failure of government'. Report by Browna.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions. These include the change that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. His comments come as part of an attempt to curb the virus as cases rise. Report by Browna.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna.

