Chattanooga Theatre Centre reopens its season with "Having Our Say" October 2nd through 18th

They've had the doors closed fo six months now.

First of all, good morning to you for joining us.

It is sure great to be here, good things happen at the theater.

It is been a long six months for you guys and for other folks who are in the artistic mysteries on glad were finally able to raise the curtain so tell us what we have to look forward to at the theater center well starting next week or on october second.

We're opening our first lay in several months is caught having our say and it's about the delaney sister site.

Many people are familiar with the book, heads about these two african- american women were both over hundred years old and they look at american history through their perspective and it's a great way to look at the black experience in america and especially the things that are going on right now in in the world and sets find it's charming and it thought provoking.

So really excited open up display anything it said we have to dolly bring in our audiences safely.

Which one do with the 30 percent capacity, but also are actors have to be safe too.

So the halls be six feet apart on stage as well are dark to actresses and we have telecasts that show as well, though everybody safe from the staging and blocking aspect.

This can be quite a challenge ... right.

And that's when we pick this show is is there is interaction between the two sisters that i thought of it is just as telling stories.

This i all about the grand storytelling tradition and i reflecting on lives of these women have these in credible lines.

They were there really one and one was a teacher one was attentive interestingly to and and they went this plate was three was being told there hundred and three and 101 years old.

Think about everything that someone that age from that generation seen will boggle my tell me wha to you all deciding to reopen at this particular time ... while the first of everything we had to really look at is how do we keep our audience to save then and we can do that and wil be taking temperatures at the door guiding people's and unseating them appropriately.

Distance remedies has to wear a mask while the mother watching the show we we is is is airway that's in the building we were mask the actors will not have a mask on during performance.

Then we looked at shows that could b socially distance and could really speak to our time and this is very poignant piece for the age that we live in with black lights matters and really i think the whole community.

It can come out and and really find this perspective very enlightening and you know charlie and at times but very very entertaining as well.

I thinking a couple of other productions on set ready to com out as well, correct.

That's right, so november sixth we open lobby hero and that is a new play event takes place in our apartment building and the relationship between these guards and these police officer, and there is of romance, comedy a murder mystery has little bit of everything.

It's really was a cool we had a couple years ago and then we finish up with our fall series with it's a wonderful life radio show and that opens on december four so all of these shows can our actors be socially distance and working together on his is in and everything feels saved and when you feel safe you can become full really enjoy the show.

Every time we get to spend a few minutes with you folks from the chattanooga interceptor.

It's amazing we always get a few emails or phon calls.

What can i do to get involved.

You don't have to have tremendous acting resume to get involved with the no not at all men are affected really all about ... go ahead.

I'm sort we leave.

I welcome the community that's world outward into theater and and anybody can volunteer by yo can email we have an interesting new email hello at theater center.com hello at theater center.com and it's re: re: center or call her number at two three two six seven eight five three or which is also our box office number and leave a message or talk to i katie was working on our box up right rodney.

We look forward to the delaney sisters.

The first 100 years.

Again, it opens up writing october second and will run through the eighteenth.

The phone number again two six 785 34 two six 785 34 run a ben falkenberg.

Thank you very much for joining us.

