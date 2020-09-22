Cyberpunk 2077 campaign will be shorter than Witcher 3's because of flaky players

A CD Projekt RED developer said thatCyberpunk 2077 will have a shorter campaignbecause of The Witcher 3’s low completion rate.Patrick K.

Mills, senior level designer at CD ProjektRED, shared the update during a post-episode AMA.Mills described the reasoning behindCD Projekt’s decision to go with a lightercampaign this time around.“looking at the metrics you see tremendousnumbers of people played through that gamereally far but never made it to the end.

Wewant you to see the whole story”.Out of all the gamers who boughtThe Witcher 3 on Steam, only 27 percent havemanaged to finish the main story.The most obvious factor, of course,is that most gamers are hobbyists andThe Witcher 3 is very, very long.Mills assured fans that there’slots to do in Cyberpunk 2077.Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on Nov.

12for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XboxSeries X and Series S and Xbox One