At Least 29 Structures Damaged Or Destroyed As Bobcat Fire Continues To Grow Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published 2 minutes ago At Least 29 Structures Damaged Or Destroyed As Bobcat Fire Continues To Grow The Bobcat Fire continued to threaten hundreds of homes in the Antelope Valley as well as rip through dense brush in the Angeles National Forest Tuesday morning, as containment of the out-of-control blaze continued to fluctuate. Tina Patel reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Patriot The Bobcat Fire is 13% contained this morning after scorching 106,719 acres and destroying or damaging 29 structure… https://t.co/ldJmb7B1Gg 16 minutes ago Issues in California Sad Update: Bobcat Fire: 29 structures damaged or destroyed as blaze burns 106K acres https://t.co/HugGLMGlAR - The… https://t.co/S8jZND2DJ8 20 minutes ago David Windt "The raging Bobcat Fire that erupted two weeks ago in the San Gabriel Mountains is now one of the largest ever in L… https://t.co/vGyiyQt9Cq 1 hour ago DoughBoyTheGoon RT @ABC7: #BOBCATFIRE UPDATE: Blaze has destroyed or damaged at least 29 structures as it grows to 106,000 acres and containment drops to 1… 1 hour ago Mark Spatny VFX RT @KFIAM640: The Bobcat Fire is 13% contained this morning after scorching 106,719 acres and destroying or damaging 29 structures, with au… 1 hour ago KFI AM 640 The Bobcat Fire is 13% contained this morning after scorching 106,719 acres and destroying or damaging 29 structure… https://t.co/sfGjWiCztF 1 hour ago