|
|
|
Knott's Berry Farm's Fall-O-Ween Celebrates Mashup Of The Season With Harvest Foods, Spooky Decorations
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Knott's Berry Farm's Fall-O-Ween Celebrates Mashup Of The Season With Harvest Foods, Spooky Decorations
Is it fall yet?
Is it the Halloween season?
Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will celebrate them both with its new Fall-O-Ween, which starts Friday.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Plan on going apple picking this season? Watch this
Demarest farms, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, is kicking off apple picking season very differently this time around. “We’ve been in business since 1886 and we’re used to change and adapting, but this..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:10Published
|
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm!
Rachel Kimura considers it “innately human” to farm.“It feels right to just be connected to the land and be connected to nature,” Kimura said, reflecting on her first season as a farm. Kimura..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:07Published
|