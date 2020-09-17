Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: I expect LeBron's Lakers to go up 3-0, the Nuggets are desperate | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:55s - Published
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets face off in Game 3 tonight with LeBron James & company holding a comfortable 2-0 series lead.

Denver had a chance to chance to tie the series Sunday night, but Anthony Davis’ dramatic 3-pointer helped LA steal a win at the buzzer.

Tonight would basically be an elimination game for the Nuggets, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Game 3 of Lakers vs.

Nuggets.


Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren’t a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren’t a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED The Western Conference Finals will be a match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver...
FOX Sports - Published

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Anthony Davis’ buzzer beater in GM 2 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who...
FOX Sports - Published


