Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:41s - Published
UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months.

Soraya Ali reports.

The UK will re-impose some lockdown measures following a trend across Europe to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday (September 22) that people should work from home again and imposed new curbs on pubs, bars, and restaurants, saying that restrictions could last for six months.

"I am sorry this will hurt many businesses just getting back on their feet but we must act to stop the virus being transmitted in bars and restaurants." He added that Britain had reached a perilous point similar to countries like Spain and France.

According to last week’s data, new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 a day in Britain.

Hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

The government has warned it could hit 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October.

It already has the highest virus death toll in Europe.

Johnson stressed his announcement was not a fully fledged lockdown of the kind seen in March.

But this comes just weeks after the prime minister was encouraging people to return to their workplaces.

And after pushing a national 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in August.

Now, he's ordered all pubs, bars and, restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

From Thursday with only table service allowed.

Johnson said businesses who break rules will be fined and there will be tougher enforcement against people who do not comply.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson resumes shooting for 'Red Notice'

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' on Saturday shared a glimpse from his upcoming Netflix film...
Mid-Day - Published

UK's Johnson warns of tougher measures in COVID-19 fight

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that authorities will have to...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Some UK bars to close early amid rising COVID-19 infections

Some UK bars to close early amid rising COVID-19 infections LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that authorities will have to...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's latest coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged people to limit their social contact “as much aspossible” and to minimise interactions with other households as he outlinednew measures to control a surge in coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike [Video]

Prime Minister announces "rule of six" to curb coronavirus spike

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new "rule of six" to help flattenthe rise of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues [Video]

Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues

Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:30Published