UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months.

The UK will re-impose some lockdown measures following a trend across Europe to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday (September 22) that people should work from home again and imposed new curbs on pubs, bars, and restaurants, saying that restrictions could last for six months.

"I am sorry this will hurt many businesses just getting back on their feet but we must act to stop the virus being transmitted in bars and restaurants." He added that Britain had reached a perilous point similar to countries like Spain and France.

According to last week’s data, new COVID-19 cases are rising by at least 6,000 a day in Britain.

Hospital admissions are doubling every eight days, and the testing system is buckling.

The government has warned it could hit 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October.

It already has the highest virus death toll in Europe.

Johnson stressed his announcement was not a fully fledged lockdown of the kind seen in March.

But this comes just weeks after the prime minister was encouraging people to return to their workplaces.

And after pushing a national 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme in August.

Now, he's ordered all pubs, bars and, restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

From Thursday with only table service allowed.

Johnson said businesses who break rules will be fined and there will be tougher enforcement against people who do not comply.