The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months. Soraya Ali reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the plan to get fans back in stadiums could be pushed back six...

Boris Johnson has announced a host of new coronavirus restrictions for England to combat the sharp...

Boris Johnson warned new coronavirus restrictions could last six months, with office staff working...