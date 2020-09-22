UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months
UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months
The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.
