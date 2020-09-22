Global  
 

UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:12s - Published
UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.


UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures [Video]

UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with restrictions lasting probably six months. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

New coronavirus restrictions could be in place for six months, Johnson warns

Boris Johnson warned new coronavirus restrictions could last six months, with office staff working...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily Record


Key points: Boris Johnson announces new coronavirus restrictions

Boris Johnson has announced a host of new coronavirus restrictions for England to combat the sharp...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesSeattlePI.comTamworth Herald


Premier League issue statement after PM confirms Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs blow

Premier League issue statement after PM confirms Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs blow Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the plan to get fans back in stadiums could be pushed back six...
Football.london - Published


How are UK nations responding to COVID-19? [Video]

How are UK nations responding to COVID-19?

As Boris Johnson reveals new coronavirus measures in England, how do they compare to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:43Published
Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:57Published
PM: New measures could last six months [Video]

PM: New measures could last six months

Boris Johnson has announced a host of new coronavirus restrictions for England to combat the sharp rise in cases and says they could last for six months.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published