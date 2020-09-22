Argentina welcomes spring amid sanitary measures due to COVID-19

Most Latin American countries are preparing to welcome spring, one of the temperate-zone seasons that precedes summer.

The spring equinox 2020 will take place in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday, September 22.

This moment marks a rebirth of all things.

Plants, trees, animals, even us humans, feel the need to leave the cave where we spend the winter to re-bloom, be free, and connect with the spirit of nature.

However, the confinement product of the coronavirus, social distancing, and other health measures, caused that "Spring Day" (which in many countries of America coincides with "Student's Day") to be celebrated on September 21, be atypical.

South America has been, for some time now, the continent most affected by COVID-19.

The accumulation of deaths in Brazil is one of the main responsible, but also per capita, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia rank well above.

However, in recent days almost all countries in the region have begun to show signs of reducing the number of deaths, hand in hand with a decrease in the number of cases detected.

Argentina's Health Ministry urged the country's youth to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to the elderly, calling for "intergenerational solidarity." The warning came as gathering Argentina celebrated Student's Day and the arrival of spring (in the Southern Hemisphere) on Monday, with thousands of young people at parks and plazas despite government recommendations to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds during the pandemic.

In the capital Buenos Aires, some 600 inspectors were dispatched to parks and plazas to prevent gatherings of more than 10 people, and enforce social distancing and use of face masks.

The first wave of cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South America will last until October, when summer arrives in the region, as it will imply less transmission of the virus, according to a study by the Brazilian Federal University Fluminense (UFF) released today by the Brazil Agency.

COVID-19 follows the same temporality as other respiratory diseases such as H1N1 and influenza so that from October there will be a decrease in cases coinciding with the arrival of summer, while the northern hemisphere will begin to have more infections, indicated the UFF in its investigation "Early Detection of Temporality and Prediction of Second Waves of the COVID-19 Pandemic".