Flash flood in Sukabumi, Indonesia leaves shocking damages in the village Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:53s - Published 12 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:53s - Published Flash flood in Sukabumi, Indonesia leaves shocking damages in the village A major flash flood in Cibuntu, Pesawahan village in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, left the village with shocking damages on Tuesday (September 22), while two people are reported missing. 0

A major flash flood in Cibuntu, Pesawahan village in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, left the village with shocking damages on Tuesday (September 22), while two people are reported missing. (Videographer by Adrian / INA Photo Agency)





