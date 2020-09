Web Extra: 2 Men Accused Of Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural With Paintballs



Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men accused of shooting paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:53 Published 29 minutes ago

Web Extra: 2 Men Accused Of Vandalizing Downtown Black Lives Matter Mural



Pittsburgh Police are searching for two men accused of shooting paintballs at the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:53 Published 2 hours ago