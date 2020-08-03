Global  
 

Victoria Beckham joined by Beckham clan for digital LFW presentation

Victoria Beckham was supported by her close-knit family at her London Fashion Week digital presentation, even without a front row.


Victoria Beckham launches her RTW Spring Summer 2021 range at London FashionWeek.

End of the runway? Fashion world mulls post-COVID future

 LONDON (AP) — It’s the September fashion week season, and in any other year London would be abuzz with fashionistas zipping across town in Mercedes Benzes,..
Supporters of the animal welfare organisation Peta have demonstrated outsideSomerset House in central London, protesting against the killing of animals tomake shoes and bags, at London Fashion Week. It comes as the charity claimsthat conservation experts warn that the trade in exotic skins risks fuellingthe spread of diseases like Covid-19. British brands such as Mulberry,Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood are all free from exotic skins, whilea few labels, such as Burberry, continue to use them.

Gonzalo Higuain Leaves Juventus, Set For Inter Miami Switch

 Gonzalo Higuain has left Juventus and will join David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami....
Captain Sir Tom Moore releases autobiography, launches foundation

 100-year-old Second World War veteran who raised more than $40 million for Britain's National Health Service, launches a not-for-profit foundation, an..
David Beckham is reportedly planning a career-spanning TV documentary modelled on Netflix's Michael Jordan series The Last Dance.

Erdem showcases the latest fashionwear from London Fashion Week. The event washeld away from the public due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now:

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly contracted coronavirus following atrip to the US. The couple isolated at their mansion in the Cotswolds untiltests cleared them of the virus.

Fashioner designer Victoria Beckham has described her husband David as her "best model" during a recent Instagram Live stream.

