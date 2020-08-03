Victoria Beckham joined by Beckham clan for digital LFW presentation

Peta protesters target London Fashion Week



Supporters of the animal welfare organisation Peta have demonstrated outsideSomerset House in central London, protesting against the killing of animals tomake shoes and bags, at London Fashion Week. It comes as the charity claimsthat conservation experts warn that the trade in exotic skins risks fuellingthe spread of diseases like Covid-19. British brands such as Mulberry,Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood are all free from exotic skins, whilea few labels, such as Burberry, continue to use them.

