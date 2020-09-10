|
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus
U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.
