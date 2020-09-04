Super Mario 3D All Stars Review
Super Mario 3D All Stars Review
It’s no secret that 2020 has been a rocky year, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been any ups whatsoever.
While we’ve been stuck inside playing games, revisiting old classics and finding new titles to cherish, we’ve also hit a few anniversaries along the way.
It’s no secret that 2020 has been a rocky year, but that isn’t to say there haven’t been any ups whatsoever.
While we’ve been stuck inside playing games, revisiting old classics and finding new titles to cherish, we’ve also hit a few anniversaries along the way.
One of the biggest events in gaming this year is Mario’s 35th anniversary, and there’s a lot to celebrate with Nintendo's "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" collection on Switch.