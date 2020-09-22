Global  
 

The YWCA held a voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

Of the mohawk valley is holding two registration drives today.

The first is at the y-w-c-a's adminstrative offices on rutger street in utica.

That one is being held right now.

It began at 10 and goes until 2 this afternoon.

You can access the registration tables from the seymour ave.

Entrance.

Officials with the league of women voters heading up today's event say many people feel their vote doesn't matter.

(karen mcbride, utica rome league of women voters chair of voter services committee) .

None tc : 25:00 "to recognize that many people think that their vote doesn't count but it does, there have been many occasions when elections have been very close and it's just for one or two people that caster valid to decide the election so yes every vote does count."

Again, the drive at the y-w-c-a- on rutger street in utica goes until two.

The second voter registration drive is being held along oneida square in utica.

That goes from 3- to 6 today.

