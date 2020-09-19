Global  
 

Drew's News: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Drew pauses to reflect on the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Drew's News.


Watch the Stunned Reactions as Bill Maher Breaks News of RBG’s Passing to Real Time Panel: ‘Who’s Gonna Be the Next Supreme Court Justice? Scott Baio?’

Watch the Stunned Reactions as Bill Maher Breaks News of RBG’s Passing to Real Time Panel: ‘Who’s Gonna Be the Next Supreme Court Justice? Scott Baio?’ Bill Maher broke the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing to his Real Time panel in the closing...
Mediaite - Published

Justice Ginsburg to lie in state as nation mourns her loss

The Supreme Court and the country will pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at...
CBS News - Published

Ginsburg died peacefully, unlike the tens of millions of babies whose violent murder she advocated

(Natural News) Just 45 days before the 2020 election, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the first Jewish female...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Toomey Backs Away From Comments 4 Years Ago, Says He Will Support Trump's SCOTUS Nominee [Video]

Toomey Backs Away From Comments 4 Years Ago, Says He Will Support Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who endorsed waiting eight months until after the 2016 election to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, says he will vote to confirm the president’s..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published
Brooklyn Municipal Building To Be Renamed For RBG [Video]

Brooklyn Municipal Building To Be Renamed For RBG

The Brooklyn Municipal Building will be renamed after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who grew up in the borough.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick On Saturday [Video]

President Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick On Saturday

President Trump said he will announce his nominee for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat this week.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:50Published