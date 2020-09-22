Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta A man has filmed his ship crashing through the waves caused by Tropical Storm Beta off the coast of Louisiana.The footage was taken from an oil platform service boat by sailor Robert Phillips, 5 miles south-southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Saturday, 19th September.The boat can be seen rolling over massive waves and swells as the wind and rain hammers them.Beta made landfall on the middle-Texas coast late Monday night (21st September).Flood alerts have spiked along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.Several areas are being evacuated and schooling has been postponed in many areas.This year has seen a remarkable number of hurricanes in the US, with more than 25 so far this year. 0

