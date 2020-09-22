Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta

Ship rides through Tropical Storm Beta

A man has filmed his ship crashing through the waves caused by Tropical Storm Beta off the coast of Louisiana.The footage was taken from an oil platform service boat by sailor Robert Phillips, 5 miles south-southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Saturday, 19th September.The boat can be seen rolling over massive waves and swells as the wind and rain hammers them.Beta made landfall on the middle-Texas coast late Monday night (21st September).Flood alerts have spiked along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, threatening the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.Several areas are being evacuated and schooling has been postponed in many areas.This year has seen a remarkable number of hurricanes in the US, with more than 25 so far this year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Beta has caused rivers, creeks and bayous to flood in Texas [Video]

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Beta has caused rivers, creeks and bayous to flood in Texas

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Beta has caused rivers, creeks and bayous to overflow and flood in Texas.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:28Published
Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas [Video]

Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

Credit: WTHIPublished
Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast [Video]

Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast

Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall on the upper Texas coast. It has becomethe ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental US this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published