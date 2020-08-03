Gabrielle Union Set to Host Black 'Friends' Cast Reading | THR News

Courteney Cox And David Arquette Are Returning For A Fifth 'Scream' Movie



Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream." The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram. In the announcement, Cox posted a video of the iconic 'Scream' mask with the words "I can't wait to see this face again" in red. There are currently four "Scream" films, with the first being released in 1996. Cox's ex-husband, David Arquette, will also be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

