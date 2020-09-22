Cops intercept sailboat with 440 lbs of hash Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Cops intercept sailboat with 440 lbs of hash Spanish authorities intercept and detain two people suspected of trying to smuggle drugs into the country.The incident was filmed by police off the coast of the city of Almeria located in the southern autonomous community of Andalusia.The vessel was intercepted on 3rd September, however, authorities have just now reported on the incident.It was a joint operation between the Spanish Civil Guard, the Spanish National Police and the Tax Agency.The video shows the moment the suspected sailboat is approached by two police boat on both sides which get very close to it.Agents from the larger vessel are then seen boarding the sailboat as another stays near apparently offering support. 0

