Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood Tease Season 11 Of 'The Talk'

ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with "The Talk" co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, who shared what they have in store for season 11 of their hit daytime show.

Tune in to new episodes of "The Talk" weekdays at 2 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.