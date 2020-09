He breaks down the offense & defense and where Trubisky can improve.



Related videos from verified sources Bears Hang On To Beat Giants In Home Opener



It was a Bears home opener like no other, with no fans at Soldier Field amid the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Three Things To Watch In Season Opener



Is it the first game of a breakthrough season for Mitchell Trubisky and the offense or the beginning of the end for Trubisky, Ryan Pace, and others? CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch for as.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:39 Published 2 weeks ago With Trubisky Starting Season At QB, Bears Look To Rebound



The Bears came into last season with soaring hopes after winning the NFC North in 2018. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:20 Published 3 weeks ago