Johnson calls for ‘spirit of togetherness’ to survive tough coronavirus winter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country to "summon the discipline,and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through" inan address to the nation following the implementation of further Covid-19restrictions across the UK.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson addresses the nation



Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:20 Published on January 1, 1970 Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions



First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for six months in a government backflip to fight a second wave..

New Zealand Herald 1 hour ago UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months



The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970