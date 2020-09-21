Global  
 

Johnson calls for ‘spirit of togetherness’ to survive tough coronavirus winter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country to "summon the discipline,and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through" inan address to the nation following the implementation of further Covid-19restrictions across the UK.


Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for six months in a government backflip to fight a second wave..
New Zealand Herald
UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

UK: Boris Johnson says new coronavirus restrictions may last six months

The prime minister has announced tighter restrictions and tougher fines, as the government tries to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections...

