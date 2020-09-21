Johnson calls for ‘spirit of togetherness’ to survive tough coronavirus winter
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country to "summon the discipline,and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through" inan address to the nation following the implementation of further Covid-19restrictions across the UK.
Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has outlined new Covid-19 measures for the public in an attempt to stop the rise in cases. The 10pm curfew set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been extended to the sale of alcohol in supermarkets and off licences in Wales.