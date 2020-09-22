Global  
 

Trump's 'China virus' comments slammed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:33s - Published
Trump's 'China virus' comments slammed
Beijing rejects US president's blame on Beijing for spread of coronavirus.

Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been given

 The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

 With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com

Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com

Australia's winter Olympians make a splash with ski jump pool [Video]

Australia's winter Olympians make a splash with ski jump pool

Australia's sports organisers haven't let a a lack of snow in the country hamper preparations for Beijing 2022, after building a ski jump where freestyle skiers land in a swimming pool.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

US intelligence agencies 'not ready' to compete with China on global stage: Adam Schiff

 Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States' intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is..
WorldNews

China confirms death of Uighur man whose family says was held in Xinjiang camps

 Beijing formally confirmed death to UN but man’s daughter disputes suggestion he died of ‘pneumonia and tuberculosis’ in 2018 The Chinese government has..
WorldNews

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

 Rome – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed religious freedom and their differences over China on Thursday, a day after tensions..
WorldNews

