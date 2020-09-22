Trump's 'China virus' comments slammed

Rome – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed religious freedom and their differences over China on Thursday, a day after tensions..

Beijing formally confirmed death to UN but man’s daughter disputes suggestion he died of ‘pneumonia and tuberculosis’ in 2018 The Chinese government has..

Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): The United States' intelligence agencies are not ready to compete on the global stage for decades to come with China, which is..

Australia's winter Olympians make a splash with ski jump pool Australia's sports organisers haven't let a a lack of snow in the country hamper preparations for Beijing 2022, after building a ski jump where freestyle skiers land in a swimming pool.

With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.

With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..

Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..

The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..

Donald Trump begins hospital stay US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Dana Smith Even if he thought Trump’s comments in February referred to a virus that was restricted to China, clearly the situa… https://t.co/223jky5ZJy 3 days ago

[email protected] Mar 18 “I always treated the Chinese #Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, inclu… https://t.co/uDgN5XbpBv 3 days ago

Nabil H The Peacemaker ⚛️☮️ RT @SmithDanaG : Even if he thought Trump’s comments in February referred to a virus that was restricted to China, clearly the situation cha… 1 day ago

CTFLgal - Wear a Mask! #BidenHarris2020 @lennycurry I hope none of your children’s classmates are Asian & had to see your horrible retweet of Trump’s racis… https://t.co/I46Wij7T5o 1 day ago

Montana Biden campaign responds to Trump's call for drug test: 'President thinks his best case is made in urine'… https://t.co/OPp0K1o06z 1 day ago

Clark King @GardenAngel48 @canttakeitanym3 @Franklin_Graham @realDonaldTrump And to your comments that the Chinese let it out.… https://t.co/haj7J0AbzY 22 hours ago