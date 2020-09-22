Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms
Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

Microsoft announced a slew of updates for Microsoft Teams meetings at Ignite, including more Together...
engadget - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchPC WorldThe Verge



Tweets about this