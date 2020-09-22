Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms
Video Credit:
Wochit Business
- Duration: 00:24s - Published
1 minute ago
Microsoft Teams Adding Breakout Rooms
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps
Microsoft announced a slew of updates for Microsoft Teams meetings at Ignite, including more Together...
engadget - Published
3 hours ago
Also reported by •
TechCrunch
•
PC World
•
The Verge
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Coronavirus disease 2019
Donald Trump
Google
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Microsoft
Supreme Court of the United States
Republican Party
National Football League
Apple Inc.
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Beta
Senate
Voter Registration
Breonna Taylor
Sylvester Stallone
WORTH WATCHING
Trump to Name Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday
How Is A Supreme Court Justice Nominated?
Microsoft Buys Bethesda for $7.5 Billion
Biden urges Senators to follow their conscience on US Supreme Court Justice