Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today.

The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm.

Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend.

Report by Browna.

