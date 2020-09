Chace Crawford Says Blake Lively 'Loves' Story About Him Turning Down Chippendales Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Chace Crawford Says Blake Lively 'Loves' Story About Him Turning Down Chippendales While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Chace Crawford reveals that "Gossip Girl" co-star Blake Lively "loves" the story about how he turned down an opportunity to become a Chippendales dancer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Chace Crawford Just Told a Story That He Says Blake Lively Loves! Chace Crawford had the opportunity to become a Chippendales dancer and he’s opening up about the...

Just Jared - Published 15 hours ago





Tweets about this