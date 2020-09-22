Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far) Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 5 minutes ago Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far) In anticipation for the upcoming cooler months, In The Know has ranked the worst Halloween costumes to come out of this already wretched year.Tiger Queen: Costume company Yandy’s “sassy” twist on the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King,” suggests perhaps nobody at the office finished it.The costume comes complete with a glittery tiger print romper and high-cut faux denim bottoms with belt loops holding a detachable holster.A stuffed tiger can be pinned to the top of your romper and a neon pink hat that says it loud and clear (literally): “Tiger Queen”.‘Banned App’: The TikTok ban-inspired costume is made up of a matching long sleeve and high-waisted bottoms with “banned” on the back.Avocado Toast: This isn’t 2020-specific, but it just screams, “I have a BOYFRIEND and we are PROUD MILLENNIALS”.Video Gamer Girl: Thanks to quarantine, 2020 is unofficially the year of video games.Video gamer girl has a red lamé bodysuit with a white tutu that’s belted to look like a Pokémon ball.Luckily there’s an additional Pokémon ball bow that you can also point at when people ask you what you’re supposed to be 0

