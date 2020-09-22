Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far)

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far)

Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far)

In anticipation for the upcoming cooler months, In The Know has ranked the worst Halloween costumes to come out of this already wretched year.Tiger Queen: Costume company Yandy’s “sassy” twist on the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King,” suggests perhaps nobody at the office finished it.The costume comes complete with a glittery tiger print romper and high-cut faux denim bottoms with belt loops holding a detachable holster.A stuffed tiger can be pinned to the top of your romper and a neon pink hat that says it loud and clear (literally): “Tiger Queen”.‘Banned App’: The TikTok ban-inspired costume is made up of a matching long sleeve and high-waisted bottoms with “banned” on the back.Avocado Toast: This isn’t 2020-specific, but it just screams, “I have a BOYFRIEND and we are PROUD MILLENNIALS”.Video Gamer Girl: Thanks to quarantine, 2020 is unofficially the year of video games.Video gamer girl has a red lamé bodysuit with a white tutu that’s belted to look like a Pokémon ball.Luckily there’s an additional Pokémon ball bow that you can also point at when people ask you what you’re supposed to be


You Might Like


Tweets about this

InTheKnow

In The Know Ranking the best worst 2020-themed Halloween costumes (so far) https://t.co/Xsa43LFjzP 15 hours ago