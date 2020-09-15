West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced.

Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull.

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.