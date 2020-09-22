"We need to suppress the virus now" -PM Johnson Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published "We need to suppress the virus now" -PM Johnson British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take further action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions. 0

