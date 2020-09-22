Global  
 

"We need to suppress the virus now" -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had to take further action to halt the spread of COVID-19, but that the economy could continue to move forward despite new restrictions.


Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation following furtherrestrictions being put in place in order to stem the rising number ofcoronavirus cases in the UK. Boris Johnson urged the country to "summon thediscipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry usthrough".

Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the country to "summon the discipline,and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through" inan address to the nation following the implementation of further Covid-19restrictions across the UK.

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.

China slam's US reckless behavior over COVID toll

 China's UN ambassador said Tuesday the U.S. should be held responsible for its "irresponsible behavior" in the handling of the pandemic. The comments are a..
 West Ham United manager David Moyes and two of the Premier League club's players test positive for coronavirus.
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for...
Boris Johnson told Britons to work from home when possible and ordered pubs and restaurants to close...
New curbs on freedoms announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to limit the spread of the virus...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19 with..

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer questions the Government's latest measures tocurb the rise of coronavirus infections.

Boris Johnson has announced a range of new measures to combat the rapid risein coronavirus cases in the UK.

