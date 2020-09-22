'We need to suppress the virus now' -PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation following furtherrestrictions being put in place in order to stem the rising number ofcoronavirus cases in the UK. Boris Johnson urged the country to "summon thediscipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry usthrough".
Boris Johnson has addressed the nation to reiterate the new restrictions he announced today. The Prime Minister announced that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.
