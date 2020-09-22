Food drive happening this week before Huntsville and Grissom kickoff Thursday

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 days ago

There's a battle on and off the grid iron this week between huntsville and grissom.

Huntsville city school is hosting a food drive between the tigers and panthers before the football teams face each other in the rivalry game thursday.

The hastag fill the shelves food drive will model the annual "beat hunger" competitio between auburn and alabama.

Donations benefit the manna house, the organization that provided meals to students at several hcs campuses during blended learning earlier in the year.

The schools are encouraging students to donate these items..

.

Cereal peanut butter and jelly soup macaroni and cheese toilet paper canned goods and dry goods or any non-perishable items the competition starts now and runs through wednesday.

The winner will be announced prior to kickoff