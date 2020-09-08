Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry Campaign group Led By Donkeys project the amount of times Trump has golfedduring the pandemic, alongside the US death toll, onto the Trump Turnberrygolf course in Scotland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this JeremyButler Please think about giving a little to our mission trip fund. We have 12 people going, 7 teenagers, and our church a… https://t.co/i0oyTTNtPc 5 hours ago Isabella dawson RT @Hash_Engines: We send a commercial message to a group of targeted audiences through email to improve your reach. visit us: https://t.co… 4 days ago Hash Engines We send a commercial message to a group of targeted audiences through email to improve your reach. visit us:… https://t.co/zETwLhtECN 6 days ago