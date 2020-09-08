Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry

Campaign group send a message to Trump at Turnberry

Campaign group Led By Donkeys project the amount of times Trump has golfedduring the pandemic, alongside the US death toll, onto the Trump Turnberrygolf course in Scotland.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys British anti-Brexit political campaign group


Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid-19 restrictions

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced that people will no longer be able to visit each other's homes, alongside a national curfew on bars and restaurants. It comes as UK leaders introduce restrictions in an attempt to lower Covid-19 cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement on coronavirusas measures tighten across the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Scotland bans visiting other households [Video]

Scotland bans visiting other households

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow “visiting other households will not be permitted.” The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this

DrJeremyButler

JeremyButler Please think about giving a little to our mission trip fund. We have 12 people going, 7 teenagers, and our church a… https://t.co/i0oyTTNtPc 5 hours ago

dawsonisa1

Isabella dawson RT @Hash_Engines: We send a commercial message to a group of targeted audiences through email to improve your reach. visit us: https://t.co… 4 days ago

Hash_Engines

Hash Engines We send a commercial message to a group of targeted audiences through email to improve your reach. visit us:… https://t.co/zETwLhtECN 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC [Video]

Trump Appointee On Leave After Facebook Livestream Rant Liked Sending Nastygrams To CDC

CNN reports Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo was fond of sending nasty emails to employees. A close ally of President Donald Trump, Caputo..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Coronavirus Takes Center Stage On Campaign Trail [Video]

Coronavirus Takes Center Stage On Campaign Trail

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the message from President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:20Published
Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City [Video]

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gather at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City

Hundreds of drivers and bikers gathered at pro-Trump rally in Oregon City on Monday (September 7). Video footage from the rally shows a large turnout of drivers and bikers showing support for the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:55Published