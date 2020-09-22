Edward Snowden Agrees To Give Up $5 Million

(CNN) Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor who leaked intelligence secrets in 2013, has agreed to forfeit more than $5 million he earned from his book and speaking fees to the US government, according to court records.

A federal judge had sided with the Justice Department in its lawsuit to claw back Snowden's proceeds, and was considering how much he would need to pay.

An attorney for Snowden said the agreement filed in court on Tuesday doesn't mean the US government will be able to immediately collect the money, because Snowden is considering appealing the judge's previous decision that he was liable for the disclosures.