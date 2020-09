When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked Thursday about a possible contested election impacting the timeline of a Supreme Court pick, he responded, "all kinds of things could happen."

Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Rob Portman on Tuesday defended his reversal on whether the U.S. Senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee in an election year,..

With the Supreme Court vacancy or anything else, only the Republicans think rules, honesty and comity are for suckers. Stop engaging in both-sidesism.

Romney's support for moving forward with the confirmation process provides crucial backing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's move to appoint a Supreme Court nominee in the coming days, filling the vacancy..

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election...

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice, Ginsburg, died. Mitch McConnell are Donald Trump now moving rapidly...