Tesla Slides 7%, Investors Wait

Aly Song/Reuters Tesla slid 7% on Tuesday as investors await the company's closely watched Battery Day.

The Battery Day presentation, which is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m.

ET on Tuesday, is expected to highlight upcoming battery innovations that Tesla is working on.

Goldman Sachs highlighted in a note last week six items the firm is expecting Tesla to focus on at the event.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did caution in a tweet on Monday that the company doesn't expect the innovations it announces later Tuesday to enter high-volume production until 2022.


