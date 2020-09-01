Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Set to Narrate HBO Max's Calm App Series | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Set to Narrate HBO Max's Calm App Series | THR News

Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Set to Narrate HBO Max's Calm App Series | THR News

Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are lending their voices to an HBO Max series based on the popular meditation app Calm.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on board HBO Max’s ‘A World of Calm’ as narrator

The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm and will also feature Oscar winner Kate...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

fxhxxm

Phantom #BatmanDay RT @Variety: TV News Roundup: Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Narrate HBO Max’s ‘A World of Calm’ https://t.co/jwwZOJ18lT 1 hour ago

peachmog

Jo-Anne Bermudez 🏳️‍🌈🌈❤️ RT @HBOMaxPR: Kate Winslet and @priyankachopra to join @HBOMax's A World of Calm, launching Thursday, Oct. 1. Winslet and Chopra-Jonas to… 2 hours ago

rayofsun28

suniyani🍃🍃🍂🍂 RT @JagranEnglish: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns narrator for HBO's 'A world of calm', details here! #PriyankaChopra #AWorldOfCalm @priyank… 2 hours ago

AdamaToulon

Adama Toulon #PriyankaChopra, Kate Winslet to lend voices to unscripted HBO Max series: ‘Excited to join such an amazing group’… https://t.co/XIdE6sPPv9 2 hours ago

RCRNewsMedia

Red Carpet Report News Media RT @RCRPublicity: Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Join HBO Max Experience A WORLD OF CALM Get the details here: https://t.co/yQkS9x… 3 hours ago

mxdwnTELEVISION

mxdwn TELEVISION Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Join A-List Narrators For Soothing HBO Max (@hbomax) Original ‘A World of Ca… https://t.co/Nv0rmp6YWB 3 hours ago

MovieTVTrailers

Movie & TV Trailers Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Join HBO Max Experience A WORLD OF CALM Get the details here: https://t.co/C68IWZNW53 3 hours ago

RCRPublicity

RCR Publicity Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Join HBO Max Experience A WORLD OF CALM Get the details here:… https://t.co/MyFmIDOEGL 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Reunion, DC's 'Harley Quinn' Renewed at HBO Max & More | THR News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston unite with other big stars for a virtual table read of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ and DC’s animated breakout hit ‘Harley Quinn’ has been renewed by HBO Max...

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published
'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving [Video]

'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reunion Coming To HBO Max This Thanksgiving

The remaining cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has announced a reunion. The cast will be reuniting on HBO Max in honor of the show's 30th anniversary. According to CNN, the reunion will be an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News [Video]

Ryan Coogler's Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman, HBO Max's 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' Reunion & More News | THR News

Ryan Coogler shares an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will reunite for a special on HBO Max and the 'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B...

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:19Published