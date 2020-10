The US hits 200,000 coronavirus deaths Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 week ago The US hits 200,000 coronavirus deaths The U.S. has hit 200 thousand deaths linked to COVID-19. For some perspective, that roughly equals the population of Salt Lake City. 0

DEATHS LINKED TO COVID-19.FOR SOME PERSPECTIVE- -THATROUGHLY EQUALS THE POPULATIONOF SALT LAKE CITY.ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY'S COUNT- THEU-S NOW HAS THE HIGHESTCORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IN THEWORLD.THE GRIM NEW NUMBER ISSOMETHING -DOCTOR ANTHONY FACUISAYS - SHOULD BE A WAKE UP CALLFOR EVERYONE."THE IDEA OF 200,000 DEATHS ISREALLY VERY SOBERING.AND IN SOME RESPECTS, STUNNING.WE DO HAVE WITHIN OURCAPABILITY, EVEN BEFORE WE GETA VACCINE, WHICH WE WILL GETREASONABLY SOON, WE HAVE THEWEARING OF MASKS, THE ATTENTIONTOKEEPING DISTANCE, THE AVOIDINGOF CROWDS, THE TRYING TO MAKETHE OUTDOORS MORE THAN INDOORS,FREQUENT WASHING OF HANDS.JOHNS HOPKINS ALSO SAYS - THEREAL NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVEDIED IN THE U-SIS THOUGHT BE MUCH HIGHER - -IN PART BECAUSE MANY COVID-19DEATHS...ESPECIALLY EARLY ON....WEREPROBABLY ASCRIBED TO OTHERCAUSES.