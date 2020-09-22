New information in the rideshare driver who was stabbed
A honeymooning couple accused of beating, stabbing and leaving a rideshare driver tied up at a truck stop, say the driver was hitting on the wife before the husband attacked.
That's according to the newly released arrest report.
