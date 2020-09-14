Arlene Foster delivers a statement on coronavirus

Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Extra restrictions on social gatherings are to be imposed across NorthernIreland, First Minister Arlene Foster has said. There will be no mixing of twohouseholds indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certainother exemptions. No more than six people from two households can meet inprivate gardens. The DUP leader said: “It is in an environment where we feelsafe and relaxed that we drop our guard.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned the EU to stop using the regionas a “play thing”. Arlene Foster was responding to a question in the Assemblyon claims made by UK negotiator Lord Frost that the EU had raised the prospectof certain products being blocked from entering Northern Ireland from GreatBritain.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published