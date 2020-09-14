Global  
 

Arlene Foster delivers a statement on coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published
First minister Arlene Foster give a statement on new coronavirus restrictionsat Stormont.


Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings

Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Northern Ireland announces extra restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland announces extra restrictions on social gatherings

Extra restrictions on social gatherings are to be imposed across NorthernIreland, First Minister Arlene Foster has said. There will be no mixing of twohouseholds indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certainother exemptions. No more than six people from two households can meet inprivate gardens. The DUP leader said: “It is in an environment where we feelsafe and relaxed that we drop our guard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Arlene Foster warns EU to stop using Northern Ireland as a 'play thing' [Video]

Arlene Foster warns EU to stop using Northern Ireland as a 'play thing'

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned the EU to stop using the regionas a “play thing”. Arlene Foster was responding to a question in the Assemblyon claims made by UK negotiator Lord Frost that the EU had raised the prospectof certain products being blocked from entering Northern Ireland from GreatBritain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Arlene Foster urges colleagues to ‘wise up and end hostile virus briefings’

Arlene Foster has urged Stormont political colleagues to “wise up” and end hostile briefings...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


