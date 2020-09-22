President Trump Addresses 75th Annual United Nations General Assembly Virtually
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 01:55s - Published
5 minutes ago
President Trump Addresses 75th Annual United Nations General Assembly Virtually
President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly, but it's a very different event this year due to the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
