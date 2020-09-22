President Trump Addresses 75th Annual United Nations General Assembly Virtually

Global  
 

Duration: 01:55s - Published
President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed the 75th annual United Nations General Assembly, but it's a very different event this year due to the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


At UN, China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any country

At UN, China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a cold war or hot one' with any country UNITED NATIONS: Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that...
Published

Trump to UN: Protect the unborn and religious minorities

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 22, 2020 / 11:00 am (CNA).- President Trump told world leaders that...
Published

In U.N. Speech, Trump Blasts China And WHO, Blaming Them For Spread Of COVID-19

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president once again sought to blame China...
Published


Qatar's emir slams world's failure to confront Israeli occupation [Video]

Qatar's emir slams world's failure to confront Israeli occupation

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called out the international community for failing to confront Israel for its illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

Duration: 06:47Published
UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China [Video]

UN chief warns over threat of new Cold War between US and China

It came as Donald Trump used the virtual UN meeting to attack China over the emergence of coronavirus. China hit back at what it called "a political virus" and said Trump's accusations were "baseless".

Duration: 02:14Published
Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus [Video]

Trump calls on U.N. to hold 'China accountable' for virus

U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duration: 00:48Published