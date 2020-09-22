Global  
 

Empty shelves hit UK as shoppers panic buy over fear of second lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Evidence of panic buying was apparent this evening in a UK supermarket in London ahead of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on Tuesday announcing new Coronavirus restrictions after the biggest

