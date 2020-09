Empty shelves hit UK as shoppers panic buy over fear of second lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago Empty shelves hit UK as shoppers panic buy over fear of second lockdown Evidence of panic buying was apparent this evening in a UK supermarket in London ahead of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech on Tuesday announcing new Coronavirus restrictions after the biggest spike in cases since May. 0

Tweets about this Sue Brown 3.5% Shops help fuel panic. The largest gap on the shelves, big bags of loo roll, so when shoppers turn into the Isles a… https://t.co/aeMsqEQcuw 50 minutes ago Carleen @guardian OMG this is stupid. There is no need to panic buy. We wont run out of loo roll or food. All these people… https://t.co/fJZSMPrwaJ 2 hours ago Jack Scantlebury @ladbible how is this photo good evidence to support your article on UK shoppers panic buying... it’s 4 small shel… https://t.co/NoRB8j0g3V 7 hours ago