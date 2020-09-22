Mitt Romney Signals He's On Board With Senate Taking Up Supreme Court Nominee
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the political battle taking place to fill the vacancy left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Amy Coney Barrett Uses Term Offensive To LGBTQ CommunitySupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett twice said “sexual preference” instead of “sexual orientation” when referring to the LGBTQ community, a term that suggests sexuality is a choice.
Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage rulingPresident Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage..
Amy Coney Barrett Passes On Question Of Trump Election DelaySupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett declined to answer whether the Constitution would allow President Donald Trump to delay the presidential election.