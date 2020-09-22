Selena Gomez: Last Word On Bieber Heartbreak

Selena Gomez's Justin Bieber heartbreak saga is over—personally and musically.

It ended in October 2019 when Gomez released the first time singles from her album Rare back-to-back: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." She purposely did it that way, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview reflecting on Rare as the Grammys nomination process begins.

She wanted people to know that Jelena was d-o-n-e.

"It was my idea to release 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' [back-to-back]," Gomez said.