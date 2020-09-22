Groups working to register North Alabama voters before deadline

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 7 minutes ago

Fort payne.

Happening now - it's national voter registration day!

In north alabama - organizations across the region are encouraging people to register ahead of the general election in just 42 days.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with some of those groups to learn how their plans have changed this year due to coronavirus.

Today i talked with 2 groups in huntsville about how they're making sure people are able to safely vote during the pandemic.

They said even though people still have a few weeks to register - they're making sure everyone is prepared ahead of time.

Pkg: kathy jones, voter services committee chair "it's important to be, to have your voting plan in place.

If you don't have a voting plan, you need to get one now because the pandemic has made it even harder than it has been in the past."

Kathy jones is the voter services chair of the league of women voters of the tennessee valley.

She told me they're using social media to reach potential voters this year in addition to their regularly planned events.

On wednesday the league will have a virtual performance with local artists.

And on saturday they'll host a voting help drive up where people can register to vote or fill out their absentee ballots.

Jones said it's one way they're able to continue their work during the pandemic.

Kathy jones, voter services committee chair: "we've been holding drive up voter services events so people who are concerned about their health, that they don't have to choose between their health and exercising the right to vote."

The united women of color organization also updated it's national voter registration day plans this year.

The executive director said the group isn't able to have as many face-to-face events.

But - she told me they're still finding ways to go to underserved communities to educate people on how they can safely vote.

Executive director of united women of color, angela curry, "because of covid-19 we've already been limited and then some people were limited prior to that.

So, we're trying to bridge the gap and provide an opportunity so no one has to choose between their health and voting."

In huntsville grace campbell, waay 31 news.