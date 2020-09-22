Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

A man convicted of raping and murdering a nurse in 2001 is set to be executed today at the Terre Haute Federal Prison Complex.

Man that blamed witchcraft for raping and murdering a nurse set to be executed in Terre Haute

The federal government is set to execute another inmate in terre haute.

The execution of william lecroy is set for 6 o'clock tonight..

In just minutes.

It was scheduled for 6 tonight has or hasn't went according to plan.

He will be the "sixth" federal death row inmate to die in terre haute this year.

This is following 17 years of no executions taking plan.

In 20-01..

The government says lecroy raped and murdered a nurse in georgia.

Prosecutors said he stabbed her to death.

Then..

They said he stole her car and drove "to the canadian border".

Our jordan kudisch is a media witness for the execution.

We'll hear from her later on news 10 on my fox 10..

And news 10 nightwatch.

//////// i've been following these demonstrators today.

Again, there was a large showing of people "against" the death penalty.

Any second now they will ring a bell and take a moment of silence..

This is to mark the death of the prisoner.

Thanks rondrell... there is another federal execution set for thursday evening.

That inmate is ..

Christopher andre vialva .

The government says he murdered youth ministers todd and stacie bagley in 19-99 in texas.

The bagleys gave vialva and two of his accomplices a ride.

They forced the couple into their trunk.

Prosecutors said vialva shot both of the bagleys.

Then, an accomplice set