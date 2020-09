Will McConnell Win Again?

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a massive confirmation fight.

The raging battle is over the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to fill an open SCOTUS seat.

At the time McConnell argued against filling a SCOTUS vacancy during an election year.