Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clarifying A Confusing CDC Guidance

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Clarifying A Confusing CDC Guidance

Clarifying A Confusing CDC Guidance

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin went to Huntsville Hospital to learn why experts keep rewriting the so-called rules.

I'm najahe sherman.

New at five - with seemingly daily changes to coronavirus guidelines, we asked a local infectious disease doctor who you should trust when it comes to getting the information right.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live outside huntsville hospital... she learned why experts keep rewriting the so-called rules.

Today i talked to a doctor who works with coronavirus patients almost daily here at huntsville hospital.

She said it's important to remember this is a new virus.

That means there's plenty even doctors are still working to learn.

Things about the virus are changing on a daily basis.

So it's hard to say something which may not hold true the very next day, so you have to keep up with the coming data."

Dr hafsa siddiqui is an infectios disease specialist at huntsville hosptial.

She's part of a local team examining the constantly changing information about covid.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor " we have to look locally, what we have, what are our requirements, what are our resources, and among the doctors and administration we all decide mutually what is best for our town, our city."

Siddiqui explained information the cdc and doctor anthony fauci look at and then put out- changes based on the newest data.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor "since they're at a national level it gets spread, everybody holds onto it.

And think why they change it now?"

Although it might be frustrating, siddiqui told me everyone at local, state and national levels is dealing with changing research the best it can.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor "people take the word that this is the final word, but again, they are also limited by the information that is coming on a daily basis."

She said if you have a question about what you should or should not do..her advice is to contact your doctor.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor"if you have any questions you call your primary care doctor, you call your local doctor and they will give you the right advice."

Doctor siddiqui did tell me today- prevention is the most important thing- and something all of us heard from the beginning are to socially distance and sanitize.

Something that did change after about a month was guidance on one of these.

Masks.

Doctors now say they're one of the best ways to stop coronavirus from spreading.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CDC changes, then removes, COVID-19 airborne transmission guidance as U.S. death toll nears 200,000

As the U.S. nears 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the CDC issues, then quickly removes, critical...
CBS News - Published

Hikma Pharmaceuticals cuts 2020 guidance after delay in GSK knock-off approval

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) cut full-year revenue guidance after delays in the approval of an...
Proactive Investors - Published

CDC Retracts Update That Coronavirus Can Spread Through Air

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly retracted its updated guidance that...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York City Council To Vote On New Outdoor Dining Rules [Video]

New York City Council To Vote On New Outdoor Dining Rules

With the weather getting colder, top New York City officials now say restaurant owners will soon get clear guidance about outdoor dining this winter.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published
CDC Halloween Guidance: Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Parties Discouraged [Video]

CDC Halloween Guidance: Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Parties Discouraged

Door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume masks and parties are discouraged this year due to the pandemic, the CDC said.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published
Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Halloween Parties Discouraged By CDC This Year [Video]

Trick-Or-Treating, Costume Masks And Halloween Parties Discouraged By CDC This Year

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in a new posting on its website Monday night...

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:41Published