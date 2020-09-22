Clarifying A Confusing CDC Guidance

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin went to Huntsville Hospital to learn why experts keep rewriting the so-called rules.

New at five - with seemingly daily changes to coronavirus guidelines, we asked a local infectious disease doctor who you should trust when it comes to getting the information right.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live outside huntsville hospital... she learned why experts keep rewriting the so-called rules.

Today i talked to a doctor who works with coronavirus patients almost daily here at huntsville hospital.

She said it's important to remember this is a new virus.

That means there's plenty even doctors are still working to learn.

Things about the virus are changing on a daily basis.

So it's hard to say something which may not hold true the very next day, so you have to keep up with the coming data."

Dr hafsa siddiqui is an infectios disease specialist at huntsville hosptial.

She's part of a local team examining the constantly changing information about covid.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor " we have to look locally, what we have, what are our requirements, what are our resources, and among the doctors and administration we all decide mutually what is best for our town, our city."

Siddiqui explained information the cdc and doctor anthony fauci look at and then put out- changes based on the newest data.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor "since they're at a national level it gets spread, everybody holds onto it.

And think why they change it now?"

Although it might be frustrating, siddiqui told me everyone at local, state and national levels is dealing with changing research the best it can.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor "people take the word that this is the final word, but again, they are also limited by the information that is coming on a daily basis."

She said if you have a question about what you should or should not do..her advice is to contact your doctor.

Dr. hafsa siddiqui, huntsville hospital infectious disease doctor"if you have any questions you call your primary care doctor, you call your local doctor and they will give you the right advice."

Doctor siddiqui did tell me today- prevention is the most important thing- and something all of us heard from the beginning are to socially distance and sanitize.

Something that did change after about a month was guidance on one of these.

Masks.

Doctors now say they're one of the best ways to stop coronavirus from spreading.

