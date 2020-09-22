CDC Advice on Halloween
It is officially fall... which means you may be wondering how the pandemic will impact your favorite holidays.the c-d-c has issued some guidelines on how you can celebrate halloween....the agency says some of the lower risk activities include carving pumpkins... and doing a virtual costume contest.
Moderat* risk activities for halloween include having individually wrapped goodie bags that are lined up for families to grab... or an outdoor costume parade.but - some sad news... the c-d-c says you should avoid traditiona* trick or treating to help prevent