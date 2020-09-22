CDC Advice on Halloween Video Credit: KADN - Published 4 minutes ago CDC Advice on Halloween 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend It is officially fall... which means you may be wondering how the pandemic will impact your favorite holidays.the c-d-c has issued some guidelines on how you can celebrate halloween....the agency says some of the lower risk activities include carving pumpkins... and doing a virtual costume contest. Moderat* risk activities for halloween include having individually wrapped goodie bags that are lined up for families to grab... or an outdoor costume parade.but - some sad news... the c-d-c says you should avoid traditiona* trick or treating to help prevent





You Might Like

Tweets about this Charl JFT96 Hennessy RT @67Snowy: ‘’You can go out at Halloween; you can’t go out at Halloween; you must wear a costume; you mustn’t wear a costume; you can car… 5 minutes ago WADD RT @MorningExp: The @CDC is warning people not to gather and celebrate #Halloween this year... but what about #Thanksgiving?! @DrIanSmith,… 12 minutes ago Social Distancing BLM Evan https://t.co/NGP3c0W2oW CDC Holiday advice (Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, Thanksgiving) dated 9/21/2020 20 minutes ago spooky t 👻🎃🕸 sorry, i love halloween and giving out candy to trick-or-treaters SO MUCH, but i won’t be rewarding you for bringin… https://t.co/1cWSiTCPM1 35 minutes ago ModemMarauder @KatieGhouse @DailyMail They help mitigate the risk and nothing the CDC said in their Halloween advice contradicts… https://t.co/hCplHMeEnk 50 minutes ago Tim Wilson RT @lifehacker: Here’s the CDC’s advice on Halloween celebrations this year https://t.co/8dulq0skg2 https://t.co/QKmud6jz1i 1 hour ago janet @OKnox that is exactly my plan. I am not letting Halloween go. I read how the CDC wanted it to not happen and I am… https://t.co/edQWLShCIm 1 hour ago Paul Snowdon ‘’You can go out at Halloween; you can’t go out at Halloween; you must wear a costume; you mustn’t wear a costume;… https://t.co/Zz5mjg8sPh 2 hours ago

