Royal Mint releases Winnie the Pooh coin

The Royal Mint has today revealed its latest coin - a Winnie the Pooh 50p thathas taken the original and much-loved illustrations of the beloved bear andtransformed them on to a UK coin for the first time.

The first official UKcoin featuring Winnie the Pooh will form part of a wider collection of special50p coins featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends.

Created by the Royal Mint incollaboration with Disney, the 50p coin uses the original and instantlyrecognisable watercolour illustrations of EH Shepard, with the first coindesign showing Winnie the Pooh at his happiest, with a jar of his favouritehoney.