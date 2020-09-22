Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royal Mint releases Winnie the Pooh coin

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Royal Mint releases Winnie the Pooh coin

Royal Mint releases Winnie the Pooh coin

The Royal Mint has today revealed its latest coin - a Winnie the Pooh 50p thathas taken the original and much-loved illustrations of the beloved bear andtransformed them on to a UK coin for the first time.

The first official UKcoin featuring Winnie the Pooh will form part of a wider collection of special50p coins featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends.

Created by the Royal Mint incollaboration with Disney, the 50p coin uses the original and instantlyrecognisable watercolour illustrations of EH Shepard, with the first coindesign showing Winnie the Pooh at his happiest, with a jar of his favouritehoney.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Mint Royal Mint Government-owned mint that produces coins for the United Kingdom


E. H. Shepard British artist

Related news from verified sources

Royal Mint and Disney unveil 'special edition' Winnie-the-Pooh 50p coin

The Royal Mint and Disney have revealed their latest coin – a commemorative Winnie-the-Pooh 50p -...
Hereford Times - Published


Tweets about this